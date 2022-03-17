Fla. High Court Says Engle Plaintiffs Must Prove Reliance

By Nathan Hale (March 17, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that thousands of plaintiffs relying on findings from the state's seminal Engle tobacco case must prove they relied on a statement by a tobacco company concealing or omitting material information on cigarettes' dangerous health effects in order to prevail on fraudulent concealment and conspiracy claims. The justices voted 6-1 to affirm a First District ruling that overturned a $2.6 million verdict for a smoker's widow, Linda Prentice, based on a finding that the trial court erred by denying defendant R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s request that it instruct jurors that they had to determine if Prentice's...

