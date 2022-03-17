FINRA Notice Aims To Clarify Compliance Chief Liability

By Al Barbarino (March 17, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority issued a notice Thursday that aims to clarify when chief compliance officers could be hit with regulatory actions, a move that comes after industry groups, including the New York City Bar Association, pushed for more clarity to help ease a purported atmosphere of fear and anxiety in the profession. FINRA said it will bring actions against a CCO for supervisory failures only if a firm has designated supervisory responsibilities on them and they fail to fulfill their responsibilities in a "reasonable manner." Jessica Hopper, head of FINRA's enforcement division, noted in a statement that while CCOs...

