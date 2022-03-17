Apple, Major Production Cos. Sued Over Film Set Harassment

By Rachel Stone (March 17, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A female worker tasked with coordinating COVID-19 tests on film and television sets hit Apple Inc., Jerry Bruckheimer Inc. and Lionsgate Entertainment with a lawsuit in Louisiana federal court, claiming the companies didn't shield her from her supervisors' sexual harassment. Alicia Kelly's 81-page complaint took aim at the production companies for their negligence in failing to intervene with or prevent her harassment while she worked on location, as well as the environmental testing and response company — the Center for Toxicology & Environmental Health — that directly employed her. Her suit also named CTEH's owner, Montrose Environmental Group, and the two...

