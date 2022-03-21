Ex-SEC Assistant Chief Litigator Joins Arnold & Porter

By Katryna Perera (March 21, 2022, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter announced Monday that a former litigator for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has joined the firm's securities enforcement and litigation practice as a partner based in Washington, D.C. Christian Schultz, who spent a decade with the SEC as Assistant Chief Litigation Counsel to the agency, will bring his deep knowledge of SEC enforcement and litigation to the vast clientele of Arnold & Porter. In an interview with Law360, Schultz said that, despite having an incredible 10-year run at the SEC, he felt it was time to change direction and go back into private practice. Arnold & Porter...

