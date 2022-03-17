Chancery Tosses TransPerfect Claims Against Ross Aronstam

By Jeff Montgomery (March 17, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor dismissed on Thursday a TransPerfect Global breach of duty suit against Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP, a firm that represented the company at a court-appointed custodian's direction during some chapters of a still-unfolding, often bitter, years-old corporate control saga. In the decision, Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick rejected initial claims by TransPerfect's co-founder that RAM and name partner Garrett B. Moritz breached professional duties by failing to disclose that, in opposing a shareholder demand for records on fee payments to the custodian and law firm, it was taking direction from a purportedly conflicted custodian whose fees were ultimately paid by...

