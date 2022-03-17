House Progressives Push White House For Immigration Action

By Mike LaSusa (March 17, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Thursday urged the Biden administration to take executive action on immigration and other issues, saying the legislative process hasn't moved fast enough to address problems like immigration court backlogs and some noncitizens' need for temporary immigration protections. The group of left-leaning Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives said it would continue to fight for legislation aimed at fulfilling President Joe Biden's campaign promises, but it also called on the White House to use its powers to expand temporary protected status to new nationalities, eliminate low-priority cases from the immigration court backlog, and change or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS