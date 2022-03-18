Shareholders Say Pa. Bank Lent $8M Based On Fake Ferrari

By Matthew Santoni (March 18, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of a Pennsylvania bank are suing for access to its books after they claim the bank improperly loaned out $8 million secured by a classic Ferrari that turned out to be a fake. New York-based Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, which says it owns a 6.8 percent share of York, Pennsylvania-based Codorus Valley Bancorp, claims the bank trusted an appraisal submitted by two customers saying they had a 1959 Ferrari worth up to $50 million, and allowed them to use the car as collateral for an $8.04 million loan. The loan went into default, and the classic racer turned out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS