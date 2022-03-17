Latham-Led Insurtech Biz Policygenius Closes $125M Series E

By Charlie Innis (March 17, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Policygenius, a fintech company aiming to help people buy insurance online, said it raised $125 million in a Series E funding round, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, to bolster its platform and support its newest business-to-business platform. The Series E included investors KKR, Norwest Venture Partners and Revolution Venture and life insurance carriers such as Brighthouse Financial and Global Atlantic Financial Group, Policygenius said. Policygenius, which was founded in 2014, specializes in comparing quotes and informing consumers about life, home, automobile, disability and renter's insurance options. The company has sold over $160 billion in coverage through its digital platform, according...

