Scrap Metal Co. Can't Escape Train Derailment Row

By Hope Patti (March 17, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A scrap metal company cannot escape train derailment suits brought against it by Canadian National Railway Co. and numerous insurers, a Michigan federal judge ruled Thursday, denying the metal company's bid to compel arbitration and dismiss or stay the proceedings. U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker did, however, hand a partial win to Nucor subsidiary David J. Joseph Co. by granting its motion to consolidate the two suits, saying they "involve common questions of law and fact, and because considerations of judicial convenience favor consolidation." Canadian National Railway and numerous insurers sued a scrap metal company over a 2019 train derailment in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS