Scrap Metal Co. Can't Escape Train Derailment Row

By Hope Patti (March 17, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A scrap metal company cannot escape train derailment suits brought against it by Canadian National Railway Co. and numerous insurers, a Michigan federal judge ruled Thursday, denying the metal company's bid to compel arbitration and dismiss or stay the proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker did, however, hand a partial win to Nucor subsidiary David J. Joseph Co. by granting its motion to consolidate the two suits, saying they "involve common questions of law and fact, and because considerations of judicial convenience favor consolidation."

Canadian National Railway and numerous insurers sued a scrap metal company over a 2019 train derailment in...

