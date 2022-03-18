First Bank Gets Stay Lifted On £3.6M Zumax Case

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 18, 2022, 1:50 PM GMT) -- A London judge has given First City Monument Bank PLC the green light to apply to toss out a second lawsuit brought by a Nigerian oil services provider after it failed to pay a judgment ordered against it. Judge Nicholas Thompsell agreed to lift a stay on a 2019 lawsuit brought by oil services provider Zumax Nigeria Ltd., a Nigerian company that supplies engineering services to multinational oil companies, to allow the bank it is suing, First City, to argue that the suit is an abuse of process. The judge ruled on Thursday that First City could argue that Zumax's lawsuit...

