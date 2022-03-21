Soccer Club Settles With Ex-Owner Over Figurehead Role

By Christopher Crosby (March 21, 2022, 4:20 PM GMT) -- A professional soccer club has settled a £22 million ($29 million) debt dispute with its former president after the Lebanese businessman was forced to step down from his lifetime ceremonial figurehead position. Cardiff City Football Club Ltd. struck the deal with Sam Hammam and Langston Group Corp. on March 14 following talks on alternative dispute resolution with the club's current owner, Vincent Tan. The terms of the settlement are confidential, according to court documents. The lawsuit will be stayed, although the two sides can resume proceedings for any breaches. Capital Law, the Welsh club's solicitors, said in a statement that the settlement follows "intense behind-the-scenes...

