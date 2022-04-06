Deutsche Bank Sued For £7.8M Over MBS Contracts

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 6, 2022, 7:24 PM BST) -- A mortgage-backed securities firm linked to convicted businessman Rizwan Hussain is suing Deutsche Bank and one of its directors for £7.8 million ($10.2 million), alleging a conspiracy to prevent the company from using its bank accounts. Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-1 PLC, along with Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-2 and a consultancy firm called Beyat Holdings Ltd. have filed a lawsuit against the bank and one of its directors, Olufemi Oye, according to the March 3 High Court claim, which has just been made public. Eurohome, a special purpose vehicle that issues mortgage-backed securities, claims that Deutsche stopped it from using its bank...

