Toddlers Make Up 40% Of Kids' Immigration Court Cases

By Mike LaSusa (March 17, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Just over 40% of children with new cases in the immigration courts are under the age of 4, while a third of new cases overall involve juveniles, a Syracuse University research organization reported Thursday. Since the start of the fiscal year in October, about one in every eight notices to appear issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has gone to a toddler, and about one in three has gone to a child under the age of 18, according to government data published by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. A notice to appear is the document that starts removal...

