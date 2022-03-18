Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zimmer Can't End Rival's IP Suit Over Knee Replacement Tech

By Dorothy Atkins (March 18, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Zimmer Biomet Holdings' bid to toss a lawsuit filed by Exactech Inc. and its subsidiary accusing the medical device company of misappropriating its proprietary knee replacement technology in patent applications, ripping off its copyrights and interfering with its acquisition of a startup.

In a 49-page March 15 order denying a motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote that Exactech and its La Jolla, California-based subsidiary XpandOrtho Inc. sufficiently alleged in great detail Warsaw, Indiana-based Zimmer's purported efforts to interfere with Exactech's acquisition of XpandOrtho and steal its technology.

"While plaintiffs do not...

