Giant Eagle Shoppers' Mask Suit Can't Add Rehab Act Claims

By Matthew Santoni (March 17, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A group of Giant Eagle customers can't amend their lawsuit over the grocery chain's pandemic mask policies because they waited too long and have already run into trouble for delaying the case, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer said the claims under the Rehabilitation Act the customers wanted to add to a fourth amended complaint came too late and were likely futile, and she said she wanted to consider whether the rest of their federal claims were moot given Third Circuit rulings in other mask-related cases. "Plaintiffs did not act diligently in pursuing the amendment...

