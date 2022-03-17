Latham-Led Triumvira Immunologics Clinches $100M Series A

By Charlie Innis (March 17, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Triumvira Immunologics, which makes T cell therapies for patients with tumors, said Thursday it raised $100 million in a Series A funding round, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, to support its preclinical and clinical drug development efforts. The Series A included new investors B Capital Group, ATEM Capital and the Myeloma Investment Fund, along with existing investors Leaps by Bayer and Northpond Ventures, according to the announcement. The Austin, Texas-headquartered clinical-stage company expects the proceeds will support its work developing its T cell antigen coupler, or TAC, receptor, which helps T cells recognize and eliminate tumor cells. Paul Lammers, president...

