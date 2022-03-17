Robinhood Settles With Vermont Regulator Over 2020 Outages

By Dean Seal (March 17, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Financial LLC has reached a $640,000 settlement with Vermont's top financial regulator over service outages the popular trading platform experienced at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulator announced Thursday. The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation said the settlement resolves claims that Robinhood failed to maintain adequate oversight of its trading technology when its services were interrupted for nearly an entire trading day that saw an explosive stock market rally in early March 2020. The order also accuses Robinhood of using an automated process for granting access to high-level option and margin trading that "did not check for inconsistencies...

