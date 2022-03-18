Goodwin Adds Cooley Venture Capital Pro In San Francisco

By James Mills (March 18, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has lured a Cooley LLP investment expert to join the firm as a partner in its San Francisco office. Eunice Choi, who spent four years at Cooley, joins Goodwin's private investment funds practice, the firm announced Thursday. She specializes in the formation of private investment funds in various sectors and asset classes, but primarily as venture capital funds. She counsels clients on funds of all sizes, from multibillion-dollar partnerships to small, early-stage venture funds, the firm noted. At the same time, she also advises clients on operational and regulatory activities connected to those funds. Her expertise includes organizing...

