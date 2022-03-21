What High Court Vaccine Ruling Could Mean For Crypto Regs

By William Walsh (March 21, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to block a federal vaccine mandate was the latest example of the court's willingness to strike down regulations it views as overreaching, even where its ruling has significant practical consequences. If the current court majority is willing to block regulations designed to protect the life and health of millions of Americans from the threat of a pandemic, will they hesitate to question the reach of the federal securities laws — written almost a hundred years ago — in the context of virtual assets, a rapidly evolving area of technology and finance? The answer is far...

