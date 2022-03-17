Jointly, A Pot Ratings App, Raises $5M In Seed Funding

By Katryna Perera (March 17, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Jointly, an app-based cannabis wellness company, announced Thursday that it had completed a $5 million round of seed funding with the proceeds raised via the sale of convertible promissory notes to private investors. The Los Angeles-based company issued a press release stating that the funds from the offering will be used to scale Jointly's software and technologies and will "deliver on its goal of helping people discover the benefits of purposeful cannabis consumption." Jointly co-founder Eric Gutshall said in a statement that the funds will help the company improve its platform and reach more people. Founded in 2018 by Gutshall and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS