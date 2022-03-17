DC Court Suspends Bar Rule For Fla. Atty Derailed By COVID

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 17, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has buoyed the hopes of a Florida law firm associate who expected to be able to practice law in Washington, D.C., only to find his plans dashed by a bar exam scheduling glitch caused by the pandemic. Mitchell McBride, 27, a litigation associate at Phelps Dunbar LLP, said he relied on the fact that those who pass the bar in Florida are able to waive into the D.C. bar — particularly since he had seen countless peers do so in the past. Then the pandemic hit, and this "reasonable assumption was shattered," according to...

