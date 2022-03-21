Consultant Says Drilling Co. Can't Arbitrate To Avoid OT Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 21, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A drilling consultant is pushing back against a West Virginia oil and gas company's attempt to force him to arbitrate an overtime dispute, saying it can't rely on an arbitration agreement he entered into with the workforce management company that placed him there. Lastephen Rogers said his arbitration agreement with workforce management company RUSCO Operating LLC expressly excludes disputes with Tug Hill Operating LLC and makes it clear the arbitration provision only applies to disputes between him and RUSCO. Rogers said other courts, including the Fifth Circuit, have determined operators like Tug Hill can't compel workers to arbitrate based on RUSCO's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS