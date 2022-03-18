Law Schools Launch Effort To Track Firms' Russia Pledges

By Justin Wise (March 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Yale, Harvard and Stanford's law schools have joined forces on an initiative to keep track of large law firms' pledges surrounding their work for Russian entities, as they look to spotlight how the legal industry is responding to the Kremlin's bloody war in Ukraine. In the weeks since Russia's military invasion, at least 25 major international law firms have announced they will exit the country. But the project launched by the law schools on Wednesday claimed that, while those departures are a good first step, they are possibly misleading. "When McDonald's shuts its doors in Moscow, it cannot mail burgers from...

