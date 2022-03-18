3 Firms Steer Debut Of Hong Kong's First Blank-Check Firm

By Tom Zanki (March 18, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong's first special-purpose acquisition company Aquila Acquisition Corp. began trading Friday after completing a $128 million initial public offering guided by Freshfields, Maples Group and Linklaters, ushering in a new era for the Chinese region's stock exchange. Aquila Acquisition sold 100 million units at HK$10 ($1.28) each, raising HK$1 billion, according to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. Aquila shares fell 3% in debut trading to close at HK$9.70. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP guided Aquila's IPO regarding Hong Kong and U.S. laws, while Maples Group, formerly Maples and Calder LLP, represented the company on Cayman Islands law. Linklaters LLP is representing...

