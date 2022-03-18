PE Fund Managers Accused Of Self-Dealing Over $88M

By Charlie Innis (March 18, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm JZ International claims two of its higher-ups secretly engaged in a years-long conspiracy to deceive the firm and unlawfully profit from over €80 million ($88 million) in self-dealing transactions, according to a complaint in New York State Supreme Court. JZ International LLC and an investment vehicle it manages, EuroMicrocap Fund-B LP, filed the suit Wednesday against managing partner Miguel Rueda Hernando, senior partner Ole Groth and Stator Management SLU. According to the complaint, Stator Management is a Spanish investment company that the two other defendants partly own and help lead. The Europe-focused private equity firm alleges Rueda and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS