What To Watch During Jackson's Confirmation Hearings

By James Arkin (March 18, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee kick off Monday, starting the most critical week of her confirmation process as she seeks support to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Jackson spent the weeks between her nomination and the hearings meeting with senators and preparing for the committee's questions. Former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who accompanied Judge Jackson to her meetings, said Thursday that she met with 44 senators prior to the hearings, including all 22 members of the Judiciary Committee. Here, Law360 breaks down the logistics of the hearings, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS