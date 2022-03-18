Cannabis Bill Roundup: Ky. House OKs Medical Marijuana Bill

By Sam Reisman (March 18, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Kentucky's House of Representatives approved a medical marijuana legalization bill, an Alabama legislator unveiled a bill tightening restrictions on women purchasing medical marijuana and a Hawaii lawmaker put forth a resolution seeking a guarantee that the Aloha State's medical cannabis program would be safe from federal law enforcement. Here are some of the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. The Kentucky House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state and impose a 12% excise tax. H.B. 136 passed the chamber on a 59-34 vote, with seven members not voting. The bill...

