Paul Weiss Upsizes NY M&A Team With Ex-Kirkland Partner

By Sarah Martinson (March 21, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said Monday it has hired a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP dealmaker for its New York office, after hiring two mergers and acquisition partners from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in November. Megan Ward Spelman, who specializes in private equity mergers and acquisitions, is joining the firm's corporate department as a partner, Paul Weiss said. Spelman told Law360 Pulse in an interview Friday that she joined Paul Weiss because it checked off all the boxes for what she was looking for in a firm. "I really admire the firm's collegial culture, the...

