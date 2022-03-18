Giant Eagle Disagrees With Shoppers Over Mooting Mask Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 18, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A group of shoppers claiming supermarket chain Giant Eagle's mandatory mask policy in stores violated the Americans with Disabilities Act said in court papers on Friday that they intend to dismiss their lawsuit now that the stores have returned to mask-optional shopping, but the store said separately it wants to keep taking depositions in the case. The shoppers said in briefs filed in Pennsylvania federal court that with Giant Eagle terminating its policy, and with similar cases being dismissed as moot due to the relaxation of mask rules, continuing to pursue their claims in court would be a waste of time....

