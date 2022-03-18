Grocery Delivery App Blames Ch. 11 On Russian Funds Cutoff

By Rick Archer (March 18, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- App-based grocery delivery startup Buyk on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 protection in a New York bankruptcy court, saying a loss of access to funds from its Russian founders has left it no choice but to seek a quick liquidation to pay off its more than $85 million in debt. In its filings, Buyk said the funding transfer restrictions placed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine had proved a "fatal crisis" for the company, leaving it cut off from its original Russian backers and destroying interest from U.S. investors before the company could become fully self-sustaining. "We have diligently explored...

