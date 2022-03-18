CFTC Tipster Gets $10M, Providing Original Info With 'Color'

By Al Barbarino (March 18, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Friday that it has paid a whistleblower roughly $10 million for providing original information that led the CFTC to open an investigation and bring a successful enforcement action, while supplying "interesting color" and "good background information" to boot. The CFTC award payout order Friday notes that the tipster hit the main requirements to earn an award: They voluntarily provided original information to the commission, leading to the related enforcement action, and they submitted the tips on the required form, known as Form TCR. The whistleblower also provided "good background information, interesting color, and some context,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS