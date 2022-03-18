Boy Scouts Reach Ch. 11 Deal With Roman Catholic Groups

By Vince Sullivan (March 18, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America announced a Chapter 11 settlement with an ad hoc group of Roman Catholic entities Friday, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the deal resolves the group's objections to the debtor's proposed plan to deal with thousands of childhood sexual abuse claims. At the opening of the fifth day of the Boy Scouts' plan confirmation trial, debtor attorney Jessica Lauria of White & Case LLP said the deal was reached late Thursday and includes an increased advisory role for charter organizations that sponsor individual Scouting groups. The Catholic group will withdraw its objections and will no longer...

