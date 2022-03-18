Ill. Court Clears Path For 60 Cannabis Grower Licenses

By Lauraann Wood (March 18, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois judge cleared the way for regulators to issue 60 licenses for craft cannabis growers to operate in the state in a ruling that lifted an injunction on the licensing process and remanded several previously disqualified license applications for reconsideration. Resolving several rejected applicants' request for administrative review on Tuesday, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Gail Noll reversed the Illinois Department of Agriculture's disqualification of 11 applicants who sought to be included when the state issued its first wave of craft grower licenses. Judge Noll also lifted a preliminary injunction that was preventing the department from issuing any craft grower licenses...

