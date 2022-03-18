Fintiv Accuses PayPal Of Infringing Mobile Wallet Patents

By Dorothy Atkins (March 18, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Fintiv Inc. hit PayPal Holdings Inc. with a lawsuit that landed on the docket of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright — who is also overseeing Fintiv litigation against Apple in the Western District of Texas — accusing the electronic payment processing giant of infringing its five mobile wallet patents. In a 24-page complaint filed Thursday, Fintiv accuses PayPal of knowingly infringing Fintiv's patents without permission and claims that PayPal "flatly refused" to pay Fintiv for using its allegedly patent-protected technology. "PayPal, a $112 billion company, for years has been unlawfully using property owned by Fintiv — mobile wallet patents invented...

