Navajo Nation Member To Head Nicotine Research Society

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 18, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco elected Dr. Patricia Nez Henderson as its president, marking the first time that a Navajo American will serve as the leader of the organization. Henderson, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Arizona and a graduate of the University of Arizona and Yale University School of Medicine, was recently elected to the head of the international association dedicated to supporting research and publications in the field of nicotine and tobacco. She is also the first Indigenous woman to graduate from Yale's medical school with a doctorate in medicine. Members of the 24th...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS