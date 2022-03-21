Ky. Court Says Hospital ER Fall Suit Required Medical Expert

By Jonathan Capriel (March 21, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appeals court affirmed dismissal of a suit accusing a hospital's staff of negligently making a woman suffering from seizures walk to an emergency room bathroom, which led to a fall and severe injuries, rejecting the argument that her claims did not require a meeting with a medical expert before filing. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel said that claims Mary Evans made against Baptist Health Madisonville are allegations of medical malpractice, and that state law requires plaintiffs in such lawsuits to include an affidavit saying they have consulted with at least one qualified medical expert on their claims....

