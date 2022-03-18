Feds Ground Russian Carrier's Planes Under Export Rules

By Grace Dixon (March 18, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday that it would "effectively ground" 100 commercial and private planes that have flown into Russia in recent weeks in violation of export restrictions, including Russian businessman Roman Abramovich's private jet. The flights into Russia violated export controls imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which include restrictions on the export of civil aircraft components. Besides Abramovich's plane, the infringing aircraft are operated by Aeroflot, AirBridgeCargo, Aviastar-TU, Azur Air, Nordwind and Utair. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security added that individuals who service the aircraft in question, including refueling, maintenance and repair, without agency...

