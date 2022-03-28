Latham Nabs Willkie Houston Leader For PE Practice

By Jessica Corso (March 28, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP recently announced that it was expanding its private equity practice with the addition of the former co-managing partner of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's Houston office. Bruce C. Herzog has joined Latham in Houston as a partner in the private equity and mergers and acquisitions practices, the firm announced on March 18. Prior to joining Latham, Herzog was the co-managing partner of Willkie's Houston office, which he founded in 2014, according to a cached version of his Willkie profile. "I've been extremely fortunate throughout my career and look forward to continuing the practice at Latham," Herzog said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS