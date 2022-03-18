Groups Say DOI Must Turn Over Climate Impact Records

By Clark Mindock (March 18, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups say the U.S. Department of the Interior has illegally refused to produce documents related to its review on the climate impacts of oil and gas leasing processes, and want a federal court to compel that action. The Western Environmental Information Center and others said the government's failure to provide the documents after they filed a Freedom of Information Act request undermined the very purpose of that law, which aims to promote transparency. They said the stakes are high given the severity of the climate crisis, and argued that getting the documents is necessary to understand the rationale behind the...

