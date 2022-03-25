Voyrs Adds Professional Liability Pro From Jordan Coyne

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 25, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP has welcomed a seasoned professional liability partner from Jordan Coyne LLP to its Washington office, bringing with her a diverse and complex practice. Deborah Murrell Whelihan, whose practice focuses on employment, personal injury, product liability, commercial and construction litigation, joined Vorys' D.C. office as a partner, the firm announced March 14. Joe Miller, chair of the Vorys litigation group, said in a statement that the firm is happy about her addition to the team, saying she will be key in expanding the capabilities it can offer clients. "Debbie is widely respected by both lawyers and...

