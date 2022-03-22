Bournemouth Hits Back At Player Over Image Rights Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 22, 2022, 6:03 PM GMT) -- An English football club has argued that it doesn't owe a former player money for using his image, telling a London court that Jordon Ibe violated the licensing deal with a string of bad behavior, including fleeing the scene of a car accident. AFC Bournemouth, which plays in England's second-tier Championship League, hit back in the High Court at Ibe's lawsuit seeking £280,000 ($371,000) in damages after it allegedly failed to pay him money it owed under a contract for the player's photographic and image rights. The club said in a Feb. 28 defense, which has recently been made public, that it does...

