Drugmaker Sues Monex Unit For £19M Over Forex Contracts

By Silvia Martelli (March 22, 2022, 7:21 PM GMT) -- An Indian drugmaker has sued a unit of foreign exchange giant Monex for at least £19.4 million ($25.7 million) for allegedly unfairly terminating some currency exchange contracts. Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. told the High Court that Monex Europe Markets Ltd. had "no basis" for terminating its foreign exchange agreements with the pharmaceutical company, according to a newly public particulars of claim filed March 3. The U.K. company, which is part of the global financial services provider Monex Group, ended the contracts in early 2020, claiming Dishman had breached its terms. But Dishman said Monex did not "reasonably, alternatively rationally" determine that...

