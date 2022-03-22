AXA Can Appeal £4.5M Loss In Corbin & King COVID Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 22, 2022, 12:53 PM GMT) -- A London court has agreed to allow AXA to appeal a £4.5 million ($6 million) payout to the owner of several high-end London restaurants closed during the pandemic, citing the potential for the courts to flesh out a landmark U.K. Supreme Court ruling. The insurer has been given the go-ahead to appeal a £4.5 million payout to the owner of London restaurants including The Wolseley that were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. (iStock.com/Boris_Kuznets) Judge Sara Cockerill signed a brief order at the High Court on Thursday that allows AXA Insurance PLC to appeal her judgment from February that it has to indemnify...

