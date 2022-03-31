US Development Fund Gets Default Win In $10M Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 31, 2022, 6:36 PM BST) -- A court has ordered an American media executive living in London to repay $10 million owed to the U.S. government's development finance institution on a loan to a Russian internet services provider as part of the fund's investment scheme in emerging markets. Master Roger Eastman granted the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. default judgment in its High Court suit on March 17 against Peter Gerwe, who has not filed a defense. The judge also ordered the American media investor, who is the director of numerous U.K. companies, to pay £10,000 (£13,000) for costs. Lawyers for the DFC were not immediately available for comment....

