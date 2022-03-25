FCA Fights Blame For Manager's Injuries From Jerky Elevator

By Joanne Faulkner (March 25, 2022, 5:45 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has denied there were known problems with the elevators at its headquarters in East London after being sued for damages by a portfolio manager who claims to have suffered back injuries in a bumpy descent. The financial regulator denied knowing, in a defense recently made public, that one of its elevator carriages had a history of "vertical movements" that could have caused injury to its occupants. The regulator is responding to a lawsuit filed in the High Court by manager Emma Dolley last year alleging she suffered back injuries when leaving the building in 2018. Dolley claims the...

