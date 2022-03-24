$140M USAA Deal Shows How A Bank Got Too Big, Too Fast

By Al Barbarino (March 24, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's $140 million deal with USAA Federal Savings Bank tells the story of a bank that grew too quickly for its own compliance program, leading to thousands of missed red flags and ultimately causing regulators to drop the hammer after USAA repeatedly fell short on pledges to do better. USAA admitted last week to "willfully" violating the Bank Secrecy Act as it failed to implement and maintain an anti-money laundering program that met the statute's requirements, according to a civil settlement with the Treasury. Between at least January 2016 through April 2021, the bank "experienced...

