DC Judge Ends 'Dormant' LabMD Suit Against FTC Attys

By Khorri Atkinson (March 18, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday put an end to LabMD's lawsuit accusing three Federal Trade Commission lawyers of launching a retaliatory investigation and crippling the cancer research company after its CEO criticized them, saying there was no basis to reopen the case after the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of the FTC investigators. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan told counsel for the parties at a teleconference hearing that as of mid-2018, no viable claims remained in the suit because those she did not dismiss outright almost five years ago were ultimately rejected by a D.C. Circuit panel, which found...

