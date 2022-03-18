Korean Steel Co. Blames Upped Duties On Reverse-Course

By Alyssa Aquino (March 18, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A South Korean steel company contested 10.51% countervailing tariffs at the U.S. Court of International Trade, saying that the U.S. Department of Commerce reversed course on years of past practice when it calculated the duties. In a Thursday complaint, KG Dongbu Steel Co. Ltd. pinned the tariffs on the Commerce Department's determination that a series of debt-to-equity swaps amounted to a subsidy that needed to be countervailed. That finding, which came in the department's fourth administrative review of a countervailing tariff order on corrosion-resistant, or CORE, steel, ran counter to the department's past conclusions and wrongly raised Dongbu Steel's tariffs above...

