Hall Booth Launches Its 2nd Atlanta-Area Office

By Emily Sides (March 21, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Hall Booth Smith PC has opened a second Atlanta-area office, located just north of its headquarters in the Peachtree Tower downtown, and tapped a two-decade veteran of the firm to run it. The firm announced Friday that it had tasked partner Denise E. Weiner to lead the new office located at 2710 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 200, in Alpharetta, which it said it had opened to both help attorneys and staff who want to reduce their commute and to connect with many clients that have offices in Alpharetta. Weiner told Law360 Pulse on Monday that the new location will offer another...

