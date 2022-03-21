Peerless Wants Claims Trimmed In Fee Avoidance Suit

By Nadia Dreid (March 21, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications carrier Peerless Network is hoping to slice off part of a suit accusing it of disguising toll-free calls as local calls in order to avoid paying higher Federal Communications Commission-mandated access tariffs, saying there's no room for state law claims in the federal suit. Specifically, the telecom company has taken issue with the unjust enrichment claim laid out in the suit filed by Qwest Corp., Level 3 Communications and Global Crossing Telecommunications — collectively known as Lumen. It petitioned the Colorado federal court overseeing the suit to dismiss the claim on Friday. All that Lumen may or may not be...

